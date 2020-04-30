Two Vehicles Stolen, One Vehicle Entered In New Canaan

Another day and two more vehicles were stolen in the area.

One day after reporting that two vehicles had been stolen over the weekend, and numerous other burglarized, New Canaan Police Chief of Police Leon Krolikowski said two additional vehicles have been stolen.

The latest incidents were reported on Wednesday, April 29 around 9:02 a.m.when the department received a complaint that a 2019 Volvo XC90 was stolen from the driveway of a residence on Rosebrook Road, the chief said.

"This vehicle was unlocked and the key fob was left inside," he said.

The vehicle was recovered later in Waterbury.

Just a few hours later the department received another complaint that a 2016 Ford Edge was stolen from the driveway of a residence on Parade Hill Road, Krolikowski said.

Another vehicle in this driveway was entered and cash was stolen from it.

Both of the vehicles were unlocked and the owner did not know if the key fob was left inside or if the thief entered the home through the mudroom and removed the key.

Krolikowski said that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, criminal gangs are active throughout Fairfield County, stealing vehicles and personal belongings inside unlocked vehicles.

In the past, some of the vehicles stolen in Fairfield County were used in violent crime.

"We urge our residents to be more cautious and practice good crime prevention strategies," he said. "This carelessness is putting our entire town at risk."

The chief said a few simple tips such as always removing your keys and key fobs from vehicles, light up the outside of your home, lock all doors, use an alarm system, and consider installing good quality security cameras.

Lastly, the chief said residents need to be better informed, connected, and send anonymous tips to the police department by downloading the “MYPD” application in the iPhone or Android marketplace.

After downloading the application search for “New Canaan” and get connected.

