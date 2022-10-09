Suspect Nabbed In New Canaan Home Burglary

A 43-year-old man was charged with burglarizing a Fairfield County home.

Police responded to a report of a burglary with forced entry through the door of a New Canaan home on Park Street on Tuesday, Oct. 4, according to the New Canaan Police Department.

Investigators identified David Gannalo, of Norwalk, also the suspect in the burglary that happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, authorities said.

Gannalo surrendered himself to New Canaan Police on Friday, Oct. 7, police said.

Police said he was charged with:

Third-degree burglary

Third-degree criminal mischief

First-degree burglary

Gannalo is set to appear in court on Thursday, Oct. 20, according to the report.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Canaan and receive free news updates.