Contact Us
New Canaan Daily Voice serves New Canaan, CT
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Man Accused Of Leaving Hoax IED At CT Business, Causing Evacuation
Police & Fire

Suspect Nabbed In New Canaan Home Burglary

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
David Gannalo
David Gannalo Photo Credit: New Canaan Police Department

A 43-year-old man was charged with burglarizing a Fairfield County home.

Police responded to a report of a burglary with forced entry through the door of a New Canaan home on Park Street on Tuesday, Oct. 4, according to the New Canaan Police Department.

Investigators identified David Gannalo, of Norwalk, also the suspect in the burglary that happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, authorities said.

Gannalo surrendered himself to New Canaan Police on Friday, Oct. 7, police said.

Police said he was charged with:

  • Third-degree burglary
  • Third-degree criminal mischief
  • First-degree burglary

Gannalo is set to appear in court on Thursday, Oct. 20, according to the report.

to follow Daily Voice New Canaan and receive free news updates.