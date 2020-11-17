Stamford Woman Who Drove On Walking Path In New Canaan Under Influence, Police Say

A Fairfield County woman was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol after being stopped for driving on a walking path, according to police.

Maureen Mullins, 57, of Stamford, was arrested around 10:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 14, in New Canaan in the area of Waveny Park and New Canaan High School, said police.

Responding officers located the vehicle being operated by Mullins wedged against the wooden guard rail, said New Canaan Police Lieutenant Jason Ferraro.

Upon speaking with Mullins, officers detected signs of impairment. Standard sobriety tests were administered and Mullins was arrested and taken into custody, he added.

Mullins refused to provide a blood-alcohol test.

She was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and violation of a city ordinance.

She was released on a $240 bond and will appear in court at a later date.

