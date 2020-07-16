Stamford Teen, Two Minors Caught Hiding After Stealing From Vehicles In New Canaan, Police Say

Three teenagers attempted to hide from investigators in Fairfield County after being busted stealing from parked vehicles, police said.

Officers from the New Canaan Police Department responded to the intersection of Richmond Hill Road and Weed Street at approximately 11 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, where there were reports of suspects rummaging through parked vehicles.

Police said that officers located the first suspect, Stamford resident Kaymani Robinson, 19, hiding under a parked car in an Ash Tree Lane driveway.

Robinson, who is on probation, was taken into custody without incident and charged with conspiracy to commit larceny, interfering with an officer, and criminal trespassing.

Robinson was transported to the Bridgeport Correctional Facility on Thursday, July 16, pending a court appearance.

Robinson was also issued an infraction for possession of less than a half-ounce of marijuana.

A second 17-year-old suspect from Stamford was found lying on his back at the bottom of a culvert-type cement dugout next to a house and pool on Ash Tree Lane, police said.

The teen was arrested and issued a juvenile summons for conspiracy to commit larceny, criminal trespass, and interfering with an officer’s investigation. He was later released to his parents.

A third 16-year-old suspect, also from Stamford, injured himself while attempting to flee from officers. Police said that he was found yelling for help on Ash Tree Lane after suffering a knee injury.

The third teen was arrested and issued a juvenile summons for conspiracy to commit larceny, criminal trespass, and interfering with an officer’s investigation. He was later released to his parents after being treated at Norwalk Hospital for the injury.

“As a reminder, the New Canaan Police Department asks all residents to secure their vehicles at night,” investigators cautioned. “Do not leave cars unlocked and do not leave the keys to your vehicles inside of the car. In addition, please secure bicycles in garages as we have seen an increase in the thefts of bicycles from residences.”

