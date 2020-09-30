Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ridgefield Man Driving Wrong Way In New Canaan Under Influence, Police Say

Zak Failla
Zak Failla
Jason Geane
Jason Geane Photo Credit: New Canaan Police Department

A Ridgefield man was allegedly drunk when he was stopped by New Canaan Police officers driving the wrong direction on a one-way street with no lights on, police said.

An officer on patrol shortly before midnight on Friday, Sept. 25 was alerted by pedestrians who were shouting about a vehicle that was traveling the wrong way on Elm Street with no headlights.

The officer spoke with the driver, 45-year-old Jason Geane, who showed signs of being impaired. He proceeded to fail multiple Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, was taken into custody, and refused to take a breathalyzer at police headquarters.

Geane was arrested and charged with illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs and cited for driving the wrong way on a one-way street. 

Geane was released on $250 bond and scheduled to appear back in court in New Canaan at a later date to respond to the charge.

