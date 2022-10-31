Police Alert Residents After String Of Vehicle Thefts In New Canaan

Police in Fairfield County issued an alert following a string of vehicle thefts.

The New Canaan Police Department said the thefts and suspicious incidents took place between Friday, Oct. 28, and Sunday, Oct. 30.

Officers first responded to a report of a vehicle stolen from a driveway in the area of Weed Street and Richmond Hill Road in New Canaan at about 1:20 a.m. on Friday, according to the report.

The owner said the keys to their 2016 Land Rover had been left in the vehicle, along with a checkbook, a laptop, and work-related paperwork, police said.

Another resident of Weed Street then reported an unknown vehicle was parked in their driveway at about 7:15 a.m.

Officers learned that the vehicle was the stolen Land Rover.

Then at about 7:35 a.m. police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on Park Street, police said.

The complainant said a 2012 Audi A4 was stolen from outside of the home and that the car was locked and the key fob was inside of their home by the front door.

The Audi was last seen the night before at about 8 p.m., authorities said.

At about 7:20 p.m., a resident on Overlook Drive told police that their Ring doorbell camera captured an individual in the driveway at about 12:40 a.m. trying to open their 2022 Ford Edge.

The door was locked, and the individual returned to two running vehicles that were waiting on the street.

On Saturday at about 1:45 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stolen leaf blower on Cedar Lane.

Police said a similar incident also occurred in the area on Wednesday, Oct. 26, when two individuals took a push blower from a home.

On Sunday at about 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of an individual trying to enter a parked vehicle on Shady Knoll Lane.

The resident showed police Ring doorbell footage of the incident.

The suspect fled the scene when the vehicle's alarm went off, and nothing was stolen from the vehicle, police said.

At about 3:50 a.m., police responded to a report of a possible stolen vehicle on Fox Run Road.

The homeowner told police their vehicle was stolen after it was left unlocked with the keys inside.

At about 5:50 a.m., Hamden Police confirmed that a vehicle involved in a crash in Hamden was the stolen vehicle from Fox Run Road.

While responding to this case, police also saw an unoccupied Toyota Camry that was parked on Mariomi Road that was found to be stolen out of New Haven. No suspects were located in the area, authorities said.

Officers were also dispatched to Shady Knoll Lane at about 5:30 p.m. after complainants reported that their unlocked Land Rover was rummaged through and a bottle of perfume was stolen.

A neighbor also captured video of a possible suspect trying to enter their Jeep parked in their driveway at about 12:30 a.m., police said.

"Please remember to always LOCK YOUR VEHICLES and YOUR HOMES," police said. "Be sure to take your keys with you. SECURE VALUABLES: NEVER leave valuables in your vehicle. Often, identity theft occurs when drivers’ licenses and credit cards are stolen."

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Canaan and receive free news updates.