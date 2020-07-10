Out-Of-State Man Accused Of Fraudulently Obtaining Nearly $4K From Victim, New Canaan PD Say

A man who fraudulently posed as an employee of a Fairfield County business to bilk his victim out of nearly $4,000 turned himself in to police.

Lithia Springs, Georgia resident Adekunle Adeniyi Abdulkabir, 29, turned himself in at New Canaan Police Headquarters at approximately 6 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6, where there is a warrant out for his arrest for a scam incident last year.

Abdulkabir had been wanted on a third-degree larceny charge. Bond was set at $1,500.

A complaint against Abdulkabir was levied to police after he entered into a fraudulent business agreement between he and his victim, posing as a representative of a company.

In total, Abdulkabir managed to fraudulently obtain $3,950 from his victim as part of the scheme, according to investigators.

Police said that additional arrests are expected in the case for two other individuals involved who also fraudulently obtained money from their victim.

