Norwalk Woman Who Crossed Double-Yellow Line Was Driving Impaired, New Canaan PD Says

Zak Failla
Rosa Delgado-rocha
Rosa Delgado-rocha Photo Credit: New Canaan Police Department

A Norwalk woman was busted with a blood alcohol content more than double the legal limit after being stopped by police in New Canaan for repeatedly crossing over the double yellow line and entering the opposite lane of traffic, investigators said.

Officers from the New Canaan Police Department stopped Rosa Delgado-rocha, 34, shortly after midnight on Wednesday, Oct. 14, when she was spotted making multiple traffic violations while driving northbound into the southbound lane on New Norwalk Road.

During the subsequent stop, officers said that Delgado-rocha showed signs of impairment, and she proceeded to fail multiple Standardized Field Sobriety Tests.

Delgado-rocha was taken into custody and transported to New Canaan Police Headquarters, where she submitted to a breathalyzer that determined her blood alcohol content was .168 and she was arrested.

Delgado-rocha was charged with illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs and cited for failing to maintain her lane of travel while driving. She was released on $250 bond and scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Nov. 9.

