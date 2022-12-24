New Hires: New Canaan Swears In 2 New Police Officers

Two new police officers will soon begin serving the community in one Fairfield County town, including one with ties to Northern Westchester County.

The two new hires were sworn into the New Canaan Police Department on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 10:30 a.m., according to an announcement from the department.

Now serving the department will be 22-year-old Erica Morey of Brookfield and 33-year-old Westchester County resident Nicholas Agoglia of Pound Ridge.

Morey, who graduated from Brookfield High School before earning her bachelor's degree in Justice and Law Administration from Western Connecticut University, will now begin her training at the Connecticut Police Academy in Meridan, which she is expected to complete in July 2023. After this, she will complete at least 400 hours of field training with New Canaan Police before becoming a probationary officer, according to the department.

As for Agoglia, who has served for the New York City and Pound Ridge Police Departments, he will be required to take courses to receive his Connecticut certification as well as eight weeks of field training before he is assigned solo patrol duties, the department said.

Both Morey and Agoglia successfully completed a testing and selection process including a written examination, physical agility testing, interview panel, polygraph, psychological evaluation, background investigation, and medical testing, according to police.

