New Canaan Woman Accused Of Fleeing Scene Of Separate Crashes

A 46-year-old area woman was nabbed for allegedly fleeing the scene of two crashes.

Madeleine Arnheim, of New Canaan, was arrested Thursday, July 2, on a warrant by New Canaan Police for the incidents which took. place on Thursday, Feb. 6, said Lt. Jason Ferraro.

According to Ferraro, police were dispatched to a reported vehicle crash in the area of White Oak Shade Road in which a vehicle had crashed into another vehicle and then fled the area.

Minutes later, the same vehicle reportedly crashed into a stone wall near the YMCA and leaving the area again, Ferraro said.

An investigation identified Arnheim as the driver and the vehicle was eventually located in Norwalk and Arnheim was arrested by Norwalk Police and charged with DWI and traveling too fast.

New Canaan Police then applied for two warrants in connection with the crashes, Ferraro said.

Arnheim surrendered at police headquarters where she was charged with improper turns, following too closely/property damage.

She was released on a $250 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Aug. 3.

Arnheim is no stranger to New Canaan Police, she was arrested last November for calling 911 at least five times in less than an hour and then became belligerent when responding officers made a welfare check.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.