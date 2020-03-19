New Canaan Teen Nabbed For Stealing $15 In Paper Towels, Police Say

This story has been updated.

A 19-year-old teen has been arrested for alleged conspiracy to commit burglary and interfering with an officer for the theft of paper towels worth $15 from an area business in January.

Aiden Noah Bramwit, of New Canaan, turned himself in to police on Tuesday, March 17, on a warrant in connection with the burglary of ACME on Elm Street in New Canaan, said the New Canaan Police.

According to police, officers responded to the business on Jan. 1, after a burglar alarm activation.

When officers arrived on the scene they found four males outside the building holding items in their arms. When the suspects saw the police they attempted to run away.

Officers were able to locate three of the males, but only apprehended one after a brief foot pursuit.

Two other males later turned themselves in to police on warrants.

Bramwit was the last suspect to surrender to the police. He was charged and released after posting 10 percent or $50 of a $500 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 30.

The items recovered by officers included $15 worth of paper towels.

