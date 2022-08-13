New Canaan Shop Fails Tobacco Compliance Check, Police Say

Authorities shared the results of tobacco compliance inspections at a group of Fairfield County businesses.

Police conducted unannounced compliance inspections at New Canaan businesses that sell tobacco products and/or electronic cigarettes on Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to the New Canaan Police Department.

The inspections were done in collaboration with the Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services Tobacco Prevention and Enforcement Program, police said.

Police said L&A Cigars and Tobacco, located at 13 South Ave., was found to be non-complaint with the state law to inspect the photo ID of anyone who appears younger than 30 before selling a tobacco product or e-cigarette.

According to the announcement, the following retailers were found to be compliant:

Mobil Mart, located at 16 South Ave.

Veggie Barn Deli and Pizza, located at 22 Cross Street

Gulf, located at 36 South Avenue

Walgreens, located at 36 Pine St.

ACME, located at 288 Elm St.

A-1 Cellars, located at 282 Elm St.

