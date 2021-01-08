New Canaan PD Names New Community Impact Officer

A Fairfield County police department is restarting its community impact team in an effort to reach out to citizens and deter crime in the downtown area.

The New Canaan Police Department announced on Tuesday, Jan. 5, they were restarting the Community Impact Officer initiative, said Chief Leon Krolikowski.

Beginning this month, Officer Kelly M. Coughlin is assigned as the department’s newest Community Impact Officer and she is assigned exclusively to the downtown area, Krolikowski said.

Coughlin has been with the department for more than five years and has served in the patrol division and is a dispatcher.

From the College of New Jersey, she earned a bachelor’s of science degree with a major in criminology and a minor in Spanish.

“Community policing is one of our Department’s primary focus areas," said Krolikowski. "One of the goals of the CIO is to establish strong relationships with merchants and the downtown community. Engaging with the public in the center of town, deterring criminal activity, and enforcing traffic laws are priorities of the CIO."

He added that Coughlin will be a direct contact for downtown businesses and the Chamber of Commerce and will help deter crime.

Coughlin is the third officer to take on this role since the program launched in 2014.

