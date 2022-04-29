New Canaan Officer Suspended After Arrest On Explosives, Weapons Charges

A police officer in Fairfield County charged with illegally possessing explosives and an assault weapon has been placed on leave.

David Rivera of the New Canaan PD was charged on Thursday, April 28, in his hometown of Stratford after quantities of high explosives were found improperly stored in his home, said Joseph T. Corradino, Fairfield State's Attorney.

Following the search and charges, the New Canaan Police Department placed Rivera on leave on Wednesday, April 27, said Chief Leon Krolikowski, of the New Canaan Police.

He is prohibited from serving as an active-duty New Canaan officer, the chief said.

"Mr. Rivera will remain on leave pending adjudication of any criminal case and the completion of an internal investigation," Krolikowski said.

Rivera is alleged to have used the explosives in his business training working dogs for various organizations, the State Attorney's Office said.

The warrant states that Rivera had no permit for the possession of the high explosives and that he was also found to have been in possession of an assault weapon, they added.

The investigation began in New Haven County after Naugatuck Police police received complaints of animal abuse at Rivera's dog training business, Black Rock Canines in Naugatuck, officials said.

Naugatuck Police searched the business and said Friday that no arrests have been made, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Rivera was charged by Stratford Police with:

Illegal possession of explosives

Illegal possession of an assault weapon

Illegal storage of a firearm

Three counts of improper transfer of a firearm

His bond was set at $250,000. Rivera is to be arraigned in Bridgeport Superior Court on Friday, April 29.

