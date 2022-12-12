New Canaan Man Charged With Driving Impaired After Report Of Erratic Driver, Police Say

A 30-year-old man is accused of driving while impaired after police received a report of an erratic driver in Fairfield County.

Officers responded to a report of an erratic driver in the area of the Gulf Station, located at 36 South Ave. in New Canaan, at about 9:50 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, the New Canaan Police Department reported.

Police conducted a motor vehicle stop and identified the driver as Jonathan Robidoux, of New Canaan, authorities said.

Officers detected signs of impairment while speaking with Robidoux, and he was arrested after standardized field sobriety tests were given, police said.

State Police said Robidoux refused to give a BAC sample.

He was charged with illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, authorities said.

Robidoux posted bond and is set to appear in court on Thursday, Dec. 22, police said.

