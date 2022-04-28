New Canaan 2-Year-Old Left Unattended In Smoke-Filled Apartment, Police Say

Two Fairfield County residents were arrested for allegedly leaving a 2-year-old unattended in a smoke-filled apartment with a smoke alarm going off for more than 20 minutes.

The incident took place in New Canaan on Friday, April 15 at 40 Seminary St.

The New Canaan Police along with the New Canaan Fire Department were dispatched to an apartment for a report of an active fire alarm that had been going off for approximately 20 minutes and smoke emanating from inside.

The fire department forced entry into the apartment and determined that burnt food was the cause of the smoke and active fire alarm, said Lt. Jason Ferraro, of the New Canaan Police.

In addition, the apartment was showing high levels of carbon dioxide and needed to be ventilated, he added.

An investigation determined that a 2-year-old child was left unattended in a separate room during the time of the active fire alarm and was not cared for during this time period, Ferraro said.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Vanessa Giannico, age 28, and James Robinson, age 28, both of New Canaan, in connection with the incident.

On Wednesday, April 27, the New Canaan Police took custody of Robinson at New Canaan High School. While attempting to arrest Robinson, he resisted efforts by officers to handcuff him and did not comply with verbal commands, before being taken into custody.

Also on Wednesday, Giannico surrendered herself to the New Canaan Police without incident.

Both were charged with the risk of injury to a child. Robinson was also charged with resisting arrest.

Giannico was released on a $50,000 bond and Robinson on a $55,000 bond.

