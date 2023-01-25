Man Uses Fake ID For Verizon Store Purchase In New Canaan: Police

A man faces charges after trying to use a fake ID to make a purchase at a Verizon store in New Canaan, police said.

On Tuesday, Jan. 24 around 12:42 p.m., New Canaan Police responded to a report of an attempted larceny at the Verizon Wireless store located at 136 Elm St. (Route 124).

When the suspect tried going through with the fake purchase using his false credentials, the store employee realized it was fraudulent and started chasing him on foot to the area of Pine Street and Gove Street.

Here, the suspect, identified as 37-year-old Charlie Bonnet of the Bronx, was arrested by two officers who were already in the area.

After a quick investigation, Bonnet was taken into custody and charged with the following:

Third-degree assault;

Conspiracy to commit fifth-degree larceny;

Second-degree forgery;

Third-degree identity theft.

Bonnet is still in custody on a $100,000 bond and will appear in court on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Police said that they are still investigating the incident.

