Man Found Passed Out In Car Charged Had BAC Five Times Legal Limit, New Canaan PD Says

Zak Failla
James Ivas
James Ivas Photo Credit: New Canaan Police Department

A man with a blood alcohol content five times the legal limit was arrested in Fairfield County after being found passed out in his car in the middle of the day, police said.

Officers from the New Canaan Police Department responded to the 300 block of Weed Street shortly after 1:45 p.m. on Friday, June 26, where there were multiple reports of a man passed out in the driver’s seat of his parked vehicle.

After waking the driver - Boston resident James Ivas - police say that he showed signs of impairment, and he proceeded to fail multiple Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. A breathalyzer test found that Ivas had a blood alcohol content of .40, five times the legal limit.

Ivas, 27, was arrested without incident and charged with illegal operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. After being processed, Ivas was released on a $250 bond and is scheduled to appear back in court on Monday, Aug. 3 to respond to the DUI charge.

