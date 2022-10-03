Man Charged In Connection To Death Of Jennifer Dulos Accused Of Trying To Cut Off GPS Device

Kent Mawhinney, the co-defendant in the Jennifer Dulos missing New Canaan mom murder case, is back behind bars after allegedly tampering with his GPS ankle monitoring device, according to multiple published reports.

Mawhinney was taken back into custody following an emergency bond hearing on Monday, Oct. 3 in Stamford.

A former attorney and close friend of Fotis Dulos, Mawhinney is charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos who has not been seen since she dropped her children off at school on Friday, May 24, 2019.

Supervisory State's Attorney Michelle Manning said in court that tears were discovered on both sides of the device Mawhinney is required to wear, published reports said.

Mawhinney's attorney argued the damage was from normal wear and tear.

But Superior Court Judge Gary White didn't agree and raised Mawhinney's bond to $1.5 million. He was immediately taken into custody.

He had been free on a $246,000 bond while wearing the device.

Police believe Dulos was surprised at her New Canaan home and killed by Fotis Dulos who later disposed of her body.

Fotis Dulos killed himself after being charged with her murder.

Mawhinney is accused of helping Fotis Dulos by attempting to provide him with an alibi.

Also charged in the case along with Mawhinney is Michelle Troconis, who is also wearing a GPS device while out on bail.

Mawhinney is scheduled to go to trial in January 2023.

