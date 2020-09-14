Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
New Canaan Daily Voice
New Canaan Daily Voice

Breaking News: CT Sues Exxon For 'Decades Of Deceit On Climate Change'
Police & Fire

Man Accused Of Threatening Officers In New Canaan, Police Say

Christina Coulter
Christopher Higbie, 61
Christopher Higbie, 61 Photo Credit: New Canaan Police Department

A 61-year-old man visiting a friend's house in Fairfield County accrued charged after physically threatening officers responding to the friend's house, said police. 

Christopher Higbie, of Stratford, refused when officers, dispatched to check the welfare of the homeowner whom Higbie was visiting, asked him to step away from his car in the driveway, said New Canaan Police. 

After Higbie threatened the well-being of the responding officers, he was taken into custody. 

Higbie was charged with the misdemeanor of interfering with an officer, and released from custody after posting $500 bail.

