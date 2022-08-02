Man Accused Of Driving Impaired After Vehicle Found Blocking Roadway In New Canaan

A 32-year-old man was accused of driving under the influence after police said his vehicle was found partially blocking a Fairfield County roadway.

An officer saw a vehicle parked and partially blocking Lapham Road in New Canaan at about 10:40 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, the New Canaan Police Department reported.

Police said the officer spoke to the driver, identified as Jacob Iorfino, of Stamford, and detected signs of impairment.

Iorfino was arrested after he was administered a standard field sobriety test, according to the report.

He was processed on a charge of illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, police said.

Police said he refused to provide a BAC sample.

His court date is set for Wednesday, Aug. 10, authorities said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.