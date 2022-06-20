Man Accused Of Breaking Window Of FedEx Truck During New Canaan Dispute

A 61-year-old man is facing charges after police said he broke the window of a FedEx truck during an argument with the driver in Fairfield County.

Police responded to a report of a dispute in the 300 block of Ponus Ridge Road in New Canaan at about 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, the New Canaan Police Department reported.

Authorities said Robert Muller, of New Canaan, was driving south on Ponus Ridge Road when another vehicle entered his travel lane because a FedEx truck had stopped to make a delivery.

Muller told officers he was upset about the way the truck was positioned on the road, and he stopped his vehicle to talk to the driver, police said.

Police said an argument ensued, and Muller yelled at the FedEx driver and slammed his hand into the window, which caused it to shatter.

Police later contacted Muller at his residence at gave him a misdemeanor summons for charges of second-degree criminal mischief and disorderly conduct, authorities said.

