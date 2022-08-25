Contact Us
Breaking News: Scattered Strong To Severe Thunderstorms Will Sweep Through Region
ID Released For Many Found Burning At Park In New Canaan

Kathy Reakes
The area of the incident. Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash/Google Maps street view

A man who was found burning in a park in Fairfield County has been identified by the medical examiner's office.

The incident took place in New Canaan around 8:45 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 10 in the area of Lapham Road near Waveny Park.

On Thursday, Aug. 25, the medical examiner's office positively identified the man as Howard Alan Fletcher, age 71, of Norwalk, said Lt. Jason Ferraro, of the New Canaan Police.

A cause of death has not been determined, Ferraro said.

This remains a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

