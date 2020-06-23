Erratic Driving Stop Leads To DUI Charge For New Canaan Woman

An erratic driver near a busy Fairfield County intersection was allegedly intoxicated when she was stopped by officers, police said.

Officers from the New Canaan Police Department received reports of an erratic driver on Main Street at approximately 10:45 p.m. on Friday, June 19, prompting intervention. The officers were able to track down the driver, Kerry McCarthy O’Dea, near the intersection of Oak Street and she was stopped.

During the subsequent stop, police said that while speaking with O’Dea, she showed signs of impairment. O’Dea proceeded to fail multiple Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and she was taken into custody without incident.

O’Dea, 48, of New Canaan, was transported to police headquarters, where she refused to submit to a breathalyzer. She was charged with illegal operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol and cited for failing to drive in her lane, police said. O’Dea was later released to a sober third-party and scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, July 23.

