Danbury Man Charged With Reckless Driving After Crashing Into Pole In New Canaan, Police Say

An allegedly drunk driver struck a guardrail in Fairfield County before careening into a utility pole and coming to a rest in the front yard of a New Canaan home, police said.

Officers from the New Canaan Police were dispatched to Wahckme Road at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Friday, May 15, where there was a reported crash near Dogwood Lane.

The driver, Danbury resident Oscar Abraham Guzman, was charged with reckless driving as a result of the crash, while his passenger was transported to the Norwalk Hospital Emergency Room with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said that while speaking with Guzman after the crash, they detected signs of impairment, he proceeded to fail Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and was taken into custody after refusing to submit to a breathalyzer.

Guzman, 41, was arrested and charged with reckless driving and illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs. He was released on $250 bond and is scheduled to appear back in court on Wednesday, June 17.

