40 Residential Mailboxes Entered In New Canaan, Police Say

Police in Fairfield County issued an alert after dozens of residential mailboxes were found entered by unknown suspects.

An officer from the New Canaan Police Department responded to White Oak Shade Road at approximately 6 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 18, where there was a report of a mailbox that had been entered.

Upon arrival, police said that officers found 14 residential mailboxes open on Main Street, and 25 open on White Oak Shade Road. It is believed that they had been entered overnight.

As of Monday, Oct. 19, police said that there was no mail reported stolen in any of the mailboxes.

Later that morning, at 10 a.m., an officer also took a report from a Nursery Road resident saying that mail and a package were missing from a mailbox.

“We urge all residents to bring sensitive mail (especially mail that contains checks) to the post office rather than leave in an unsecured residential mailbox,” police said. “The theft of mail often leads to financial crimes and identity theft.”

