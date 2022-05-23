38-Year-Old Killed In Horrific Crash On I-91 In North Haven

A 38-year-old tow-truck driver assisting a disabled driver on I-91 in Connecticut died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in New Haven County, officials said.

Shortly after 6:20 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, in North Haven, first responders responded to a stretch of the interstate after Tolland County resident Christopher Russell, of Ellington, was struck by a driver near Exit 11.

According to police, Russell “was projected and struck the trunk and rear windshield of (the vehicle he was assisting) before falling to a prone position facing east in the right shoulder (of I-91).”

Russell was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said that the driver of the car that struck Russell continued north on I-91 before crashing into the guardrail at the median by Exit 14 in Wallingford.

The driver - later identified as Middlesex County resident Luis Resto, age 54, of Cromwell - was found unconscious, according to investigators, and he was transported to Misstate Hospital by paramedics for evaluation.

No charges have been announced as of Monday, May 23 regarding the crash, which remains under investigation.

Both vehicles were towed away from the scene.

According to Facebook posts, Russell's body could be seen lying on the roadways as drivers passed through the area and first responders investigated and attempted to resuscitate him.

The investigation into the fatal incident is ongoing. Anyone with information has been asked to contact Connecticut State Police troopers in Troop I by calling (203) 393-4200.

