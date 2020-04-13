Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
New Canaan
20-Year-Old Arrested After Holding Two Hostage In New Canaan, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Arlind Bajraktari
Arlind Bajraktari Photo Credit: New Canaan Police Department

A 20-year-old man was arrested after allegedly holding two people inside a residence until police convinced him to surrender.

Arlind Bajraktari, of New Canaan, was arrested on Friday, April 10, after New Canaan Police responded to a home on Millport Avenue for a report of a domestic dispute with other members of the residence, said New Canaan Police Lt. Jason Ferraro.

When officers arrived on the scene they learned that Bajraktari had locked himself in the apartment and was holding two occupants, Ferraro said.

A member of the department's Hostage Negotiation's Unit responded along with the SRT unit and after a period of time were able to convince Bajraktari to surrender and release the two occupants, Ferraro said.

Bajraktari was taken into custody and charged with threatening, risk of injury to a child, reckless endangerment, criminal trespass, unlawful restraint, and disorderly conduct.

He is being held on a $150,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, April 13.

