18-Year-Old Charged After Underage Drinking Party Is Broken Up, New Canaan Police Say

A Fairfield County teenager is facing a charge after allegedly hosting an underage drinking party that was broken up by police.
Officers from the New Canaan Police Department responded to the 200 block of Michigan Road at approximately 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 5, where there was a report of loud music coming from an area home.

Police said that upon arrival, officers were able to locate the source of the noise and found several minors running from the residence into a nearby wooded area.

According to police, officers also saw several teens in the backyard of the home removing alcohol from tables and taking it inside the home.

The investigation into the underage drinking party found that Emillio De la Vega, 18, a resident of the home, had been hosting the party. 

He was issued a summons at the scene for permitting minors to possess alcohol, and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Aug. 10. 

