Norwalk Woman Driving On Wrong Side Of Road In New Canaan Charged With DUI

The incident occurred in New Canaan on Tuesday, July 30, on Smith Ridge Road.

According to Lt. Mark DeFelice of the New Canaan Police, Rosa Maria Hernandez Depaniagua, age 52, of Norwalk, was arrested after police received a 911 call reporting an erratic driver.

When officers arrived, they found Hernandez Depaniagua driving on the wrong side of Smith Ridge Road and pulled her over, DeFelice said.

"While speaking with Hernandez Depaniagua, officers detected the odor of alcohol and other signs of impairment," DeFelice said.

Based on the investigation, probable cause was established, and Hernandez Depaniagua was placed under arrest and charged with DUI and failure to drive upon right.

Hernandez Depaniagua refused a blood-alcohol breath test.

She was released on a $250 bond to appear in court at a later date.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Canaan and receive free news updates.