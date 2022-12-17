Woman Charged In New Canaan With Using Counterfeit Money To Pay, Police Say

A woman has been arrested in Fairfield County for allegedly using counterfeit money to pay for a drug store purchase.

The incident took place in New Canaan, on March 17 at the Walgreens Pharmacy Store at 36 Pine St.

According to Lt. Marc DeFelice, of the New Canaan Police, said officers were dispatched to the for a transaction involving counterfeit money.

Following an investigation, a warrant was issued for Khadijah Latifah Tabitha Greene, age 29, of East Brunswick, New Jersey.

Greene was taken into custody on Thursday, Dec. 15 by New Canaan Police and charged with larceny and forgery, DeFelice said.

She was processed and released on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Dec. 29.

