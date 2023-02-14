Contact Us
Breaking News: New Update: Metro-North Service Suspended After Train Derails Near New Canaan Station
Train Derails Near New Canaan Station

New Canaan train station.
New Canaan train station. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Metro-North New Canaan branch service is temporarily suspended on Tuesday morning, Feb. 14 because of a non-passenger train derailment near the New Canaan station, according to authorities. 

"We are attempting to secure buses but until they are on scene, please travel to Stamford for service to Grand Central as well as other destinations," Metro-North said in a statement just before 8:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

