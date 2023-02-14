Train Derails Near New Canaan Station

Metro-North New Canaan branch service is temporarily suspended on Tuesday morning, Feb. 14 because of a non-passenger train derailment near the New Canaan station, according to authorities.

"We are attempting to secure buses but until they are on scene, please travel to Stamford for service to Grand Central as well as other destinations," Metro-North said in a statement just before 8:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Canaan and receive free news updates.