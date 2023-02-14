New Update: Metro-North Service Suspended After Train Derails Near New Canaan Station

MTA service currently remains suspended along the New Canaan branch following a train derailment.

The derailment took place around 7:25 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 14 at the Elm Street station, causing heavier than normal traffic in the area of Elm Street and Park Street due to the ongoing investigation, said the New Canaan Police.

The MTA Police have responded to the scene and are conducting an investigation, police said.

MTA officials said on Twitter they are attempting to secure buses for riders, but until they are on the scene, they suggest traveling to Stamford for service to Grand Central as well as other destinations.

