New Canaan Woman Accused Of Abusing 4-Month-Old

A 62-year-old woman has been charged with risk of injury to a child after police in Fairfield County received notice from a hospital of suspected child abuse.

Lisa Piccerillo, of New Canaan, was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 10 for an incident that involved a 4-month-old in May.

In May, New Canaan Police were notified by the Connecticut Department of Children and Families (DCF) regarding a report of suspected child abuse they received from Norwalk Hospital, said Lt. Jason Ferraro, of the New Canaan Police.

Piccerillo was identified as a relative of the infant victim at the time of the incident, Ferraro said.

A joint investigation with the New Canaan Police and DCF occurred, and as a result, Piccerillo was identified as the suspect in the case, he added.

As a result of the investigation, an arrest warrant was secured for Piccerillo for risk of injury to a child, police said.

Following her arrest, Piccerillo was processed and held on a $50,000 bond.

