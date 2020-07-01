COVID-19: Employee At New Canaan YMCA Child Care Center Tests Positive

An employee at a YMCA in the area has tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The person, who works in the New Canaan YMCA’s child care center, was last in the building on Friday, June 26, officials said, and the employee reported the positive test on Monday, June 29.

Participants and teachers in the classroom are not required to self-quarantine, they will be excluded from the program for 14 days and have been advised to self-monitor, which is per OEC guidelines.

The classroom the employee used was immediately closed and is also being sanitized in accordance with federal and state guidelines that have been released amid the outbreak of the virus throughout the region.

Building capacity has also been reduced, with a temporary advance registration system for all classes in all open areas of the YMCA.

As the YMCA slowly reopens, it is taking the following COVID-19 precautions:

Increased facility cleaning by our professional cleaning staff and Y staff;

Additional disinfectant supplies throughout the facility;

Staff trained in updated cleaning protocols;

As an additional precaution, high-touch surfaces and equipment in the facility have been treated with MicroShield 360, an FDA-approved antimicrobial coating system which has been proven to constantly reduce germs by greater than 99 percent on treated surfaces even after routine cleaning;

Staff will have their temperature taken each day and wear masks;

Sneeze shields have been placed throughout the facility;

Group exercise equipment is laid out in advance. Disinfecting of equipment occurs before and after a class;

Mats (exercise or yoga) and yoga accessories (blocks, blankets, bolsters, etc.) are not available;

Patrons must bring their own towel and water bottle. All water fountains have been temporarily shut off.

Currently, locker rooms, the steam and sauna rooms remain closed. Indoor gymnasium activities, swim lessons, Bouncing Bears/Kid Zone Activities, and the Simply Delicious Kiosk remain closed due to the pandemic.

“The safety of our members and staff is our top priority,” YMCA officials said. “We are following State and CDC guidelines to maintain a healthier environment for all.

“We will continue to reopen our Y in phases and will be ready to adapt quickly as guidelines evolve in an effort to provide you with a meaningful, supportive, and safer Y experience.”

