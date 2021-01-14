Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: CT Sees Big Change In Positive-Test Rate; Brand-New Breakdown Of Cases By Community

Zak Failla
This map shows the distribution of COVID-19 cases, deaths, and tests since the beginning of the pandemic. Darker colors indicate towns with more cases. Photo Credit: ct.gov

After seeing the overall infection rate for Connecticut residents testing positive for COVID-19 climbed above 10 percent earlier this week, the number has dramatically dipped back to nearly 4 percent as the state and country combat the recent surge in new cases.

In his latest update, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said that 22,171 COVID-19 tests were administered in Connecticut on Wednesday, Jan. 13, resulting in 968 positive cases for a 4.37 percent positive infection rate, down from 6.23 percent the day before.

Lamont said that the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized with the virus outpaced new admissions, with the total number in Connecticut hospitals down from 1,148 to 1,118.

Seventeen new virus-related deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 6,553 since the pandemic began.

A total of 221,544 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Connecticut out of more than 4.83 million tested.

The latest breakdown of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Connecticut, by county, according to the state Department of Health on Thursday, Jan. 14:

  • Fairfield: 65,000 (1,927 new);
  • Hartford: 55,710 (810);
  • New Haven: 55,665 (908);
  • New London: 13,890 (398);
  • Litchfield: 8,750 (119);
  • Middlesex: 8,007 (132);
  • Windham: 6,840 (117);
  • Tolland: 5,876 (85).
  • Unknown: 829 (26).
  • Total: 220,576

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

