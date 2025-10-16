Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

New Study Reveals Americans’ Most Desired Destinations Abroad

A new survey reveals that many Americans are thinking about starting over — somewhere else.

Rue St Louis in Quebec City, Canada.

 Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Chensiyuan
Joe Lombardi
The study, conducted by money transfer company Remitly, surveyed nearly 5,000 people across 26 countries to learn which destinations Americans most want to move to and why. The findings offer a look at what’s driving the dream of relocation in 2025 and beyond.

According to the report, the top countries Americans want to move to are:

  1. Canada
  2. United Kingdom
  3. Italy
  4. Japan
  5. Australia
  6. Costa Rica
  7. Spain
  8. Ireland
  9. New Zealand
  10. Norway

The survey also asked Americans to identify what would motivate them to move abroad. The leading factors were:

  • Quality of life
  • Adventure and personal growth
  • Lifestyle
  • To retire
  • Climate and environment
  • Financial reasons
  • Safety and political stability
  • Healthcare access
  • Family and relationships
  • Career opportunities

Remitly’s global findings showed that Canada ranks as the number one destination for people worldwide, with quality of life and job prospects cited as top draws. Australia placed second, thanks largely to its sunny climate and relaxed pace of life.

“Achieving a better quality of life topped the list as the most popular reason people would consider moving abroad,” the report said. “For people who move abroad, this often means better access to healthcare and education, as well as the chance to live in safer cities with cleaner environments.”

The United States itself ranked fifth overall among the most sought-after destinations, highlighting that the appeal of opportunity runs both ways.

For the full report, visit Remitly’s study on global relocation motivations.

.

