New Canaan Woman Turns Self In Year After Committing Bank Fraud: Police

A 56-year-old Fairfield County woman turned herself in to police a year after committing bank fraud, officials say.

Robin Gutzler
Robin Gutzler Photo Credit: New Canaan Police Department
Morgan Gonzales
Robin Gutzler, of New Canaan, turned herself in to police and was arrested at approximately 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, according to the New Canaan Police Department.

Gutzler was wanted on an active arrest warrant for reportedly committing fraud via an online banking account in May 2022.

She was processed at the New Canaan Police Headquarters on a charge of first-degree larceny.

Gutzler was released on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, March 25. 

