New Canaan Woman Nabbed For DUI, Resisting Arrest, Police Say

The incident occurred in New Canaan around 5 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 25, in the area of Ponus Ridge Road and Davenport Ridge Road.

According to Lt. Marc DeFelice of the New Canaan Police, an officer on patrol observed a vehicle fail to obey a stop sign.

The officer conducted a traffic stop and identified the operator as Emily Zuwlyya, age 46, of New Canaan.

While speaking with Zuwiyya, the officer detected an odor of alcohol emitting from her breath. DeFelice said the officer also detected other signs of impairment.

DeFelice said Zuwiyya was uncooperative with the investigation, so field sobriety tests were not completed.

Zuwiyya was placed under arrest and transported to New Canaan Police Headquarters and charged with:

Interfering with an officer/resisting arrest

Drinking while driving

Driving with an open container

Failure to obey a stop sign

Failure to comply with fingerprinting

She was released on a $1,000 bond to appear in court later.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Canaan and receive free news updates.