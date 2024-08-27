Fair 82°

New Canaan Woman Nabbed For DUI, Resisting Arrest, Police Say

A Fairfield County woman was charged with DUI after an officer saw her allegedly running a stop sign and then smelled of alcohol.

Emily Zuwlyya

Photo Credit: New Canaan Police Department
Kathy Reakes
The incident occurred in New Canaan around 5 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 25, in the area of Ponus Ridge Road and Davenport Ridge Road.

According to Lt. Marc DeFelice of the New Canaan Police, an officer on patrol observed a vehicle fail to obey a stop sign.

The officer conducted a traffic stop and identified the operator as Emily Zuwlyya, age 46, of New Canaan. 

While speaking with Zuwiyya, the officer detected an odor of alcohol emitting from her breath. DeFelice said the officer also detected other signs of impairment.

DeFelice said Zuwiyya was uncooperative with the investigation, so field sobriety tests were not completed.

Zuwiyya was placed under arrest and transported to New Canaan Police Headquarters and charged with:

  • Interfering with an officer/resisting arrest
  • Drinking while driving
  • Driving with an open container
  • Failure to obey a stop sign
  • Failure to comply with fingerprinting

She was released on a $1,000 bond to appear in court later. 

