New Canaan Woman Charged With DUI After Seen Swerving On Road, Police Say

A local woman has been accused of driving under the influence after she was stopped for driving erratically and without lights in Fairfield County, police said.

Tonya Kathleen Gwynn
Kathy Reakes
Tonya Kathleen Gwynn, age 76, was arrested in New Canaan on Sunday, July 23 when an officer spotted her driving on South Avenue near Farm Road with no lights and operating erratically, said police.

Gwynn was stopped the officer could smell alcohol and detected signs of impairment, New Canaan PD Lt. Marc DeFelice.

Gwynn, a resident of New Canaan, was transported to police headquarters after failing to perform the field sobriety test to standard and provided two breath samples with a blood alcohol level of .1302 and .1308, DeFelice said.

She was arrested and charged with DUI, failure to drive right, and failure to display lights, police said.

Gwynn was released on a $400 bond.

to follow Daily Voice New Canaan and receive free news updates.

