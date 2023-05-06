New Canaan, Westport School Districts Rank Among Top 25 In America, New Report Says

In Fairfield County, the Westport, and New Canaan public school districts ranked No. 17 and No. 21 respectively, according to Niche's new 2023 rankings of the top school districts in the country.

Niche says it uses "a series of steps to ensure statistical rigor and useful guidance in the school choice experience," according to its website. A detailed explanation of the criteria used to rank the school districts can be read by clicking here.

Both districts received a Niche grade of "A+" and earned top marks in the categories of academics, teachers, clubs and activities, college prep, sports, and food.

The only category that brought the districts' overall grades down was the diversity category, where they both earned a Niche grade of "C."

In addition to students, both districts also rank as premier workplaces for teachers, as New Canaan placed No. 2 on Niche's list of best places for teachers to work in Connecticut, and Westport ranked No. 3.

For those wondering which school district placed first in America, that honor went to the Adlai E. Stevenson High School District No. 125, located in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Click here to view the complete nationwide rankings from Niche.

