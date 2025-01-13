New Canaan Teacher Dies Unexpectedly, Middle Schools Says

Saxe Middle School Teacher Alyssa Iwanski died this weekend, Bryan D. Luizzi, Superintendent of New Canaan Public Schools said in an email to parents on Sunday, Jan. 12.

He did not disclose when or how Iwarnski died. It's unclear how long she worked at the New Canaan middle school.

It is with deep sadness that I share the unexpected passing of one of our teachers, Saxe Art Teacher Alyssa Iwanski, over the weekend. We do not have additional details at this time, and we are keeping Alyssa’s family in our thoughts and prayers.We met with the Saxe faculty and staff this evening to inform them and offer our support, and counselors will be available at Saxe tomorrow to assist students and staff as needed during this difficult time.

Luizzi said he met with staff to inform them of her death. Counselors will be available to students needing to speak to someone as they process the loss. Parents are encouraged to reach out to school officials if a student is struggling.

