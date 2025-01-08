New Canaan Real Estate Financier Charged In Domestic Dispute: Police

Uanderson Benedetti, of New Canaan, was arrested on Monday, Jan. 6, after officers were called to a home on Fawn Lane just after midnight, authorities said.

New Canaan police do not release details on arrests involving domestic incidents.

Benedetti is the founder and managing principal at Broadfield Realty Capital in Westport, according to his LinkedIn. The firm provides loans worth tens of millions of dollars to fund construction and development ventures among other major projects.

The company's website lists dozens of projects they have helped finance.

Police released Benedetti from custody after he posted a $500 bond, police said.

