Fair 74°

SHARE

New Canaan Police Bust Wilton Man For DWI/Drugs, Police Say

A Fairfield County man was charged with alleged DWI/drugs after ignoring an officer's signal to stop and driving into a construction zone.

John Anderson

John Anderson

Photo Credit: New Canaan Police Department
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

The incident occurred in New Canaan at around 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22, at a construction site on Silvermine Road.

According to Lt. Marc DeFelice of the New Canaan Police, an officer conducting traffic control at a construction site signaled John Anderson, age 46, of Wilton, to stop his SUV as he approached the zone.

Instead of stopping, DeFelice said Anderson kept traveling west on Silvermine Road, approaching the construction site before stopping, turning around, and heading east, all the while ignoring the officer.

DeFelice said the officer then conducted a motor vehicle stop on Fable Farm Road and, while speaking with Anderson, detected signs of impairment. 

Based on the investigation, Anderson was placed under arrest and transported to New Canaan Police Headquarters, where he was charged with DWI/Drugs and violation in a construction zone. 

During processing, Anderson provided a urine sample.

He was released on a $300 bond to appear in court later.

to follow Daily Voice New Canaan and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE