New Canaan Man Accused Of Ripping Off Medicaid For $80K

Andrew R. Golden, age 55, of New Canaan, was arrested Monday, Dec. 18, by inspectors from the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit in the Office of the Chief State's Attorney.

He was charged with larceny by defrauding a public community and health insurance fraud.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Golden is a licensed professional counselor, listed as an individual practitioner and owner of a Stamford practice.

Between January 2020 and July 2022, Golden billed for behavioral health counseling sessions that were not rendered, the warrant said.

Evidence acquired during the investigation showed Golden was not meeting with clients as reported. However, he was submitting claims to the Department of Social Services for payment, according to the affidavit.

The investigation concluded that Golden fraudulently billed Medicaid and received an amount of $80,328.19 in Medicaid payments he was not entitled to receive, the warrant said.

Golden was released on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Dec. 29.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Canaan and receive free news updates.