New Canaan Man Caught On Property Charged With Failure To Appear, Police Say

Haggai Lherisson, of New Canaan, was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 14, in New Cannan in the area of Cherry Street.

According to New Canaan Police Lt. March DeFelice, officers were dispatched to the area of Cherry Street for the report of an unknown individual on the property.

Officers located and identified Lherisson through his license. It was determined that he had three active Prawn warrants, DeFelice said.

Lherisson was taken into custody and transported back to New Canaan Police Headquarters for processing.

He was released on a $500 bond.

