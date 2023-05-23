DUI Crash: New Canaan Man Charged After Hitting Embankment, Police Say

The incident took place in New Canaan around 1:30 a.m., Sunday, May 21 in the area of Marvin Ridge Road and Nursery Road.

New Canaan Police Department Lt. Marc DeFelice said when officers arrived on the scene they found Jeffrey Bussan, age 56, in a vehicle that left the roadway and struck an embankment.

An investigation identified Bussan, a resident of New Canaan, as the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle. While speaking with Bussan officers detected signs of impairment and the odor of an alcoholic beverage, said DeFelice.

Bussan was unable to complete the standardized field sobriety testing and refused to provide a breath sample, police said.

He was charged with DUI and failure to obey a stop sign.

Bussan was released on a $250 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, June 13.

