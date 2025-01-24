Fair 31°

New Canaan Man Assaults Officer During Domestic Dispute: Police

A Fairfield County man is facing charges after allegedly shoving a police officer during a domestic disturbance earlier this week. 

 Photo Credit: New Canaan Police
Rosyln Thomas Reed, 39, of New Canaan is charged with interfering with an officer, assault on a public safety official, and disorderly conduct, police said. 

New Canaan police were called to a home around 8:30 Monday night, Jan. 13, to a report of a dispute. The homeowner told officers that Reed had shown up intoxicated, the report said. 

Police attempted to de-escalate the situation, but Reed got upset and shoved one of the officers against a wall, the report said. 

He was arrested and later released on a $50,000 bond, authorities said. Reed is due in court on Jan. 30. 

