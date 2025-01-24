New Canaan Man Assaults Officer During Domestic Dispute: Police

Rosyln Thomas Reed, 39, of New Canaan is charged with interfering with an officer, assault on a public safety official, and disorderly conduct, police said.

New Canaan police were called to a home around 8:30 Monday night, Jan. 13, to a report of a dispute. The homeowner told officers that Reed had shown up intoxicated, the report said.

Police attempted to de-escalate the situation, but Reed got upset and shoved one of the officers against a wall, the report said.

He was arrested and later released on a $50,000 bond, authorities said. Reed is due in court on Jan. 30.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Canaan and receive free news updates.