New Canaan Man, 20, Charged After Admitting He Killed His Mother, Police Say

Police say the suspect, 20-year-old Sebastian Van Stockum, called 911 from a home on Gerdes Road around 10:35 p.m. Friday, Oct. 24, and told dispatchers he had killed his mother.

Officers responding to the area of South Avenue and Gerdes Road initially heard a man yelling from the woods, according to New Canaan Police. When they arrived, they found a woman unresponsive inside the residence.

Police and emergency crews attempted lifesaving measures, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not yet been released pending notification of family.

Van Stockum was taken into custody and charged with murder. He remains held on $2 million bond.

New Canaan Police detectives are leading the investigation with assistance from the Connecticut State Police Western District Major Crimes unit.

Authorities said the killing appears to be an isolated incident and that there is no threat to public safety.

