New Canaan Highway Superintendent Calls It A Career After 44 Years

New Canaan Public Works Highway Department Superintendent Mose Saccary recently retired from the town.

The department said Saccary was hired as a laborer for the Highway Department in April 1980 by Director of Public Works Lou Mareno and soon promoted to operator, with responsibility for the streets north of Turner Hill to the New York State line, west to Smith Ridge Road, and east to Valley Road.

The Highway Department is responsible for maintaining the town's 125 miles of public roads, including paving and plowing, stone walls, catch basins, leaf collection, litter control, signs, maintenance of town vehicles, solid waste collection from town buildings, town litter bins, roadside tree planting, and support for emergency services and special events.

Mose, affectionately known by many as “Mosey,” was promoted to Road Manager in 1999. In 2007, he earned the top job—Highway Superintendent—and led the group for 17 years.

Saccary was known for his "true leadership," Director of Human Resources Cheryl Jones said.

"He's always ready to step in and assist his team, having gained a deep understanding of how everything operates," she said.

Jones said he also took the time to get to know each team member’s family. If someone is dealing with illness, you can count on Mose to drop off a meal.

"His care and dedication make him not just a boss but a true friend to all his workers. He will be truly missed,” she added.

Director of Public Works Tiger Mann said Saccary's consummate knowledge of the town has been a blessing and that he would be "sorely missed for his wise counsel."

A member of the highway team, Dan Bochicchio, said that Mose was a great leader. “He worked closely with the men, sought their input, and listened well."

About his own leadership, Mose said, “I learned over the years that you’re only as good as your team. I’ve been very fortunate to be surrounded by great people. I’ve had a great team.”

